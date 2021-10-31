Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Afghanistan's envoy to Sri Lanka flays Pakistan cricketer for ‘disgraceful’ celebration
world news

Afghanistan's envoy to Sri Lanka flays Pakistan cricketer for ‘disgraceful’ celebration

M Ashraf Haidari took exception to Asif Ali's ‘gun-shot’ celebrations after Pakistan's win over Afghanistan, on Friday.
Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali's ‘gun shot’ celebration
Published on Oct 31, 2021 03:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

M Ashraf Haidari, Afghanistan's ambassador to Sri Lanka, has described Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali's ‘gun-shot’ celebration after victory over the Afghanistan cricket team as a ‘disgraceful act of aggression.’ Taking to Twitter, Haidari also praised the Afghan team, adding that the ‘time for war will come.’

Also Read | Asif Ali refreshes MS Dhoni's gun-shot celebration after hitting four sixes, sends Twitter in frenzy

“A disgraceful act of aggression from Pakistan's prominent cricket player @AasifAli2018, pointing his bat like a gun towards Afghan players, who gave him and his teammates a tough time. Above all, sports is about healthy competition, friendship and peace. Time for war will come!” Haidari tweeted on Saturday, after Pakistan defeated their neighbours by five wickets the previous night in Dubai, at the ongoing ICC World Twenty20.

 

RELATED STORIES

Ali held his bat like one would hold a gun while in a firing position, after hitting his fourth, and match-winning six on the last ball of the 19th over. Going into the final 12 balls of its chase, Pakistan needed 24 runs to haul Afghanistan's total of 147. However Ali, who finished not out on 25 off just seven balls, hit four sixes to win the match for his team.

The match was played in the backdrop of the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan for a second time, in August. Pakistan, on its part, has faced allegations of aiding the Taliban in its power grab, a charge which Islamabad has repeatedly refuted. Also, the new Afghan administration, which identifies the country as the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,’ is yet to be recognised. However, the Imran Khan government recently allowed Taliban-appointed envoys to take charge of the Afghan embassy and consulates in Pakistan.

Also Read | Pak allows Taliban-appointed envoys to take charge in Afghan embassies: Report

Haidari, meanwhile, has been Afghanistan's envoy to Sri Lanka since 2018, when Ashraf Ghani was the President of the war-torn nation. However, post the Taliban's takeover, Ghani fled the country, and was taken in by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Incidentally, the ICC World T20 2021 competition is being played in the UAE.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

COP26: World leaders set to kick off UN climate summit in Glasgow

Japan votes in national election as PM seeks public mandate

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada makes first public appearance

India, US discuss COP26, expanding global access to Covid-19 vaccines
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP