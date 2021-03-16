Home / World News / Africa CDC reviewing use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
“The AstraZeneca vaccine was seen to be safe and efficacious and we would need to review the data. We should guide the response with strong science and evidence,” Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:31 PM IST
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.(AP)

The Africa Centres for Disease Control is reviewing its guidance on a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford after several European nations suspended its use amid concerns about possible adverse side effects.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine was seen to be safe and efficacious and we would need to review the data. We should guide the response with strong science and evidence,” Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. “The Africa CDC will be convening an emergency meeting this afternoon with all the experts across the continent to look at the data and what we know, and then to provide appropriate guidance to the continent.”

