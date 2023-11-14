close_game
close_game
News / World News / After 16 years, Hamas has ‘lost control’ of Gaza: Israel defence minister

After 16 years, Hamas has ‘lost control’ of Gaza: Israel defence minister

AFP |
Nov 14, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said Hamas has "lost control" of the Gaza Strip it has ruled for 16 years.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said Hamas has "lost control" of the Gaza Strip it has ruled for 16 years.

This picture taken from a position near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on November 13, 2023, shows flares dropped by Israeli forces above the Palestinian territory amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Hamas movement. (AFP)
This picture taken from a position near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on November 13, 2023, shows flares dropped by Israeli forces above the Palestinian territory amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Hamas movement. (AFP)

"Hamas has lost control of Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing southward. Civilians are looting Hamas bases," he said without providing evidence. "They don't have faith in the government anymore," Gallant added in a video broadcast on Israel's main TV stations.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out