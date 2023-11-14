After 16 years, Hamas has ‘lost control’ of Gaza: Israel defence minister
Nov 14, 2023 12:06 AM IST
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said Hamas has "lost control" of the Gaza Strip it has ruled for 16 years.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said Hamas has "lost control" of the Gaza Strip it has ruled for 16 years.
"Hamas has lost control of Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing southward. Civilians are looting Hamas bases," he said without providing evidence. "They don't have faith in the government anymore," Gallant added in a video broadcast on Israel's main TV stations.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
