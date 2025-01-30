After delay, Israel begins Palestinian prisoners' release as Hamas frees 8 more hostages

Israel began releasing 110 Palestinian prisoners on Thursday as part of a prisoner-for-hostage swap, following the release of three Israeli hostages from Gaza, the Associated Press reported. This marked the third round of exchanges since the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas entered its second week. A Palestinian youth holds a portrait of Zakaria Zubeidi, a leader of Al-Aqsa Martys Brigades, as people gathered in Ramallah to receive released Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in the occupied West Bank as part of a third hostage-prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas on January 30, 2025. (AFP)

As part of the swap, Palestinian militants in Gaza freed five Thai and three Israeli hostages, handing them over to the Red Cross amid chaotic crowds. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the scenes of Israeli hostages being escorted by armed militants, stating he would not approve the release of Palestinian prisoners until assurances were made regarding the safe release of hostages in future exchanges.

The ceasefire aims to end the ongoing war in Gaza and secure the release of both hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel. The first phase of the ceasefire will see the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, Israel confirmed that eight of the hostages to be released are dead.

The buses carrying the Palestinian prisoners left Ofer prison in the West Bank, heading toward Beitunah near Ramallah, where relatives awaited their arrival.

This ceasefire is part of efforts to end the devastating conflict that began with Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, marking the deadliest and most destructive war between Israel and Hamas.

Netanyahu's instructions over the exchange of hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed shock over the handover of hostages amid swarming crowds, condemning the scene and threatening death to anyone harming hostages. He urged mediators to prevent a repeat of the situation, with his office later confirming that mediators had committed to ensuring the safe passage of hostages in future releases.

On Thursday, buses carrying some of the 110 Palestinian prisoners arrived in the West Bank city of Ramallah, as part of a phased release agreement that temporarily halted fighting in Gaza. Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that the releases were delayed "until the safe exit of our hostages in the next phases is assured."

Among those released is Zakaria Zubeidi, a former militant leader and theatre director involved in a dramatic jailbreak in 2021. Additionally, around 30 individuals serving life sentences for attacks on Israelis are set to be freed.

Palestinians have widely celebrated the release of these prisoners, viewing them as heroes in the fight against Israel's long-standing occupation of lands they seek for a future state.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have pulled back from much of Gaza, allowing hundreds of thousands of people to return to their homes and enabling humanitarian aid to reach the area.

