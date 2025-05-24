After Trump’s 50% tariff warning, EU demands trade deal based on 'respect', not 'threats'

After Trump's fresh tariff warning, the European Union signalled a firm yet cooperative stance in its ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, saying that the bloc would work in "good faith" based on "respect", not "threats." European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said that the EU is fully engaged, committed to securing a deal that works for both.(REUTERS)

"The EU's fully engaged, committed to securing a deal that works for both," Commissioner Maros Sefcovic posted on X following talks with his US counterparts.

"EU-US trade is unmatched & must be guided by mutual respect, not threats. We stand ready to defend our interests," he added.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic made the comments Friday following discussions with the United States officials, emphasising that Brussels remains fully committed to securing a balanced trade agreement.

Trump's fresh tariff warning to the EU

The statement came after US President Donald Trump rekindled his trade war with the European Union Friday as he insisted he would slap a 50 per cent tariff on the bloc because talks with Brussels were "going nowhere."

Trump also unleashed a separate broadside against smartphone makers, including US tech giant Apple, threatening them with new duties of 25 per cent if they do not move their production to the United States.

Trump first threatened the EU tariffs in an early morning post on his Truth Social network.

"Our discussions with them are going nowhere!" Trump said. "Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50 per cent Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025."

He doubled down later in the day, telling reporters in the Oval Office that there was nothing the 27-nation bloc could do to change his mind.

"I'm not looking for a deal. I mean, we've set the deal. It's at 50 per cent," Trump said. "They haven't treated our country properly. They banded together to take advantage of us."

Trump's new tariffs would, if imposed, dramatically raise Washington's current baseline levy of 10 percent, and fuel simmering tensions between the world's biggest economy and its largest trading bloc.

European leaders reacted with dismay to the US president's announcement.