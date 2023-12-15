After Meghan Markle, Queen Camilla steps into podcasting, promises 'new literary adventures'

Another royal is ready to step into the podcasting realm as Queen Camilla, aged 76, announces her entry into the world of audio storytelling. Set to kick off in January, the weekly series, hosted in collaboration with Vicki Perrin, CEO of the ‘Reading Room’ charity, is an initiative aimed at promoting the joy and wonder of reading.

Britain's Queen Camilla poses ahead of the State Banquet during the South Korean President state visit, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain November 21, 2023. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Her Majesty established the ‘Reading Room’ charity and book club in 2021, with a mission to foster a deep appreciation for literature among adults and children globally. The upcoming podcast seeks to engage listeners by featuring conversations with prominent figures in the literary world.

Debuting on January 8, the podcast promises a peek into the lives and literary influences of notable personalities, including comedian David Baddiel, celebrated US author Ann Patchett, the renowned Rebus author Sir Ian Rankin, and esteemed actress Dame Joanna Lumley. The podcast will provide a unique opportunity for listeners to delve into the personal reading spaces of authors and celebrities, gaining insights into their literary journeys.

Notably, the Queen's podcasting venture comes on the heels of Meghan Markle's podcasting stint, which faced an abrupt end in June. Despite an £18 million deal with Spotify for Archewell Audio, the platform and the Sussexes parted ways.

Vicki Perrin, the co-host of the podcast, expressed her hopes for the series to inspire listeners on new literary adventures. Perrin stated, "There is nothing quite like a brilliant book recommendation from a friend, but it's even better when that person is one of your favourite authors or most admired persons.

"I hope that this podcast will inspire listeners to new literary adventures and help those wishing to love books a little more, find the books which set their imaginations alight," she added.

