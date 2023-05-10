After night in custody, Imran Khan to be produced at Islamabad Police HQ today

Imran Khan will be produced at Islamabad Police Line Headquarters H-11 and the court will be held at Police Line Guest House on Wednesday, a days after he was arrested. Imran Khan's arrest triggered countrywide protest by his supporters. Metro Station Rawalpindi was set on fire by angry protestors.

Imran Khan was surrounded by security personnel and dragged out of the court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PTI protesters surrounded the home of Senior PML-N leader and Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah. Protesters are still on the roads in Upper Dir, KPK. In Rawalpindi, rubber bullets were fired at gatherings of PTI supporters.

While terming the arrest of Imran Khan under ‘law of jungle’, Adil Raja revealed that Imran Khan’s phone is being scanned at Kohsar Complex, ISI Islamabad Sector Headquarters at Jinnah Super Market. It has been confirmed that Imran Khan is in the custody of ISI,

South Asia Institute Director Michael Kugelman said following Imran Khan's arrest, public fury is being directed at the Army on levels that haven't been seen in a very long time. “The images today of people storming and burning military property would have been unthinkable a few years ago. Such dramatic changes over so little time. Pakistan's army may be banking on a short-lived PTI protest movement that peters out after a few weeks, with no party leader with Khan's charisma and clout capable of leading a sustained movement. Questionable bet to make against supporters of the country's most popular politician,” Kugelman said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fellow at The Wilson Centre, Baqir Sajjad, said the situation has been deliberately allowed to deteriorate after Imran Khan's arrest. The game plan is to manufacture an excuse to keep Imran Khan locked and impose an emergency for two years.

The police raided houses of PTI members, former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in Quetta and PTI Media Coordinator Asif Tareen and MPA Abbas Jafri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel....view detail