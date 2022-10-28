Home / World News / After Putin rules out nuclear weapons use in Ukraine, Biden has a question

After Putin rules out nuclear weapons use in Ukraine, Biden has a question

world news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 09:55 AM IST

Biden's statement came in the backdrop of repeated yet thinly veiled warnings by Putin on the possible use of nuclear weapons since he invaded Ukraine - a move criticised by the West and responded with punitive sanctions.

US President Joe Biden. (File image)(AP)
US President Joe Biden. (File image)(AP)
ByShubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

US President Joe Biden cast aspersions over his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's comment that he was not planning to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine where his country's forces have been engaged in an eight-month-long war.

"If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?" Biden was quoted as saying in an interview with a local publication. "He's been very dangerous in how he's approached this," Biden added.

Biden's statement came in the backdrop of repeated yet thinly veiled warnings by Putin on the possible use of nuclear weapons since he invaded Ukraine - a move criticised by the West and responded with punitive sanctions.

A day ago, Putin appeared to backtrack on this and said he had no intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. He insisted that he had only responded to nuclear "blackmail" from Western leaders. “We see no need for that,” Putin said. “There is no point in that, neither political, nor military.”

He alleged the conflict was part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination, which, he insisted, were doomed to fail.

In recent weeks, Putin had said Russia would use 'all available means' to protect its territory in remarks that were majorly interpreted in the West as threats to use nuclear weapons to defend parts of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed.

Shortly after announcing “special military operations” in Ukraine on February 24, Moscow had said it was placing Russian nuclear forces on high alert, renewing fears of a major escalation in the war.

(With Reuters inputs)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shubhangi Gupta

    A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
ukraine war russia ukraine crisis
ukraine war russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out