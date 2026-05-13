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After swipes at Canada, Trump eyes Venezuela as 51st state of US in new post

The provocative post from Trump comes as the US president heads for China for a key summit with President Xi Jinping.

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:18 am IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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After his various jibes at Canada during his 2024 Presidential campaign, Donald Trump is now eyeing Venezuela as the 51st state of the United States. In a post on Truth Social, the US President shared a map graphic showing the Latin American country with an inset American flag.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President shared a map graphic showing the Latin American country with an inset American flag.

The provocative post from Trump comes as the US president heads for China for a key summit with President Xi Jinping.

Trump's post also comes a day after Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, said her country had "never" considered becoming a part of the US, especially as the 51st state.

Trump eyes Venezuela as 51st state

Following her elevation to the top post, the Venezuelan opposition has demanded new elections. In response to this demand, Rodiguez has stated she “didn;t know” about the prospects of a new vote, but has stated that elections would “sometime” soon.

 
nicolas maduro us president venezuela
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Home / World News / After swipes at Canada, Trump eyes Venezuela as 51st state of US in new post
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