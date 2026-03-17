After Trump's top aide quits, says Iran war ‘started under Israel pressure’, Netanyahu speaks of more ‘surprises’
Trump called Kent's resignation “a good thing" as his letter questioned the very rationale for the Iran war; Netanyahu's video showed up in between
The US-Israel military alliance faced a direct challenge from within the American administration on Tuesday over the Iran war, as Donald Trump's top anti-terror aide Joseph ‘Joe’ Kent resigned calling the conflict “manipulation” by Israel, even as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gloated about the alliance and promised more “surprises” just minutes later.
Trump later called Kent's resignation “a good thing", and termed him “very weak on security” for his assessment that Iran was not an imminent threat to American lives.
Kent told Trump in his letter that Israel “pressured” the US into the conflict.
Benjamin Netanyahu's video was posted on just 43 minutes after Kent's resignation letter. In it, Netanyahu made claims of assassinating top Iranian officials and said there will be more military action.
What Joe Kent said on US-Israel ties
Joe Kent questioned the very rationale for the war now in its third week. An Iraq war veteran, Kent wrote in his resignation from the post of Director of the US National Counterterrorism Center: “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."
Kent served 20 years in the US Army and retired as a Special Forces officer before joining the CIA's Special Activities Centre; and then turning to public life. He is an eleven-time combat veteran, as per US government websites. He also ran for the US Congress once.
Now he becomes the senior-most official so far to publicly break with the Trump administration over Operation Epic Fury.
Trump has insisted that the joint US-Israeli campaign that began on February 28 is about disallowing Iran from having nuclear weapons. "Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said. Iran has said it never planned to make any atom bombs anyway.
Kent's letter also directly contested Trump's logic. He accused "high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media" of deploying what he calls a "misinformation campaign" that manufactured the impression of imminence.
"This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie," ," he wrote to Trump.
He even invoked the Iraq War of the early 2000s, in which he served as a soldier, as a precedent and warning: “This is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women.”
Kent went personal too, and underlined that his wife, Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon M Kent, was killed in a suicide bombing in Syria in 2019 while on deployment — one of the wars he now describes as “manufactured by Israel”. His current wife, Heather, is also a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan.
What Netanyahu said on ‘superpower’ alliance
Netanyahu, meanwhile, persisted with in an altogether different tone and scale.
Speaking in Hebrew in his video message, he said the Israel Defence Forces had killed Ali Larijani, the de facto leader of the Iranian regime, and other senior figures of the Islamic Republic. He described the killings as “civilisational” victories.
He pointedly referred also to the October 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian group Hamas, in which 1,200 Israelis died; after which Israeli military action in Gaza killed around 70,000 people.
Also read | US sides with Israel in Gaza genocide case at top UN court
Netanyahu said Israel went “from the brink of destruction” after the 2023 Hamas attack to fighting alongside the “world's foremost military power”, the US. "This is already a great achievement against all the threats that will come against us. Which other country has these capabilities — the alliances, the air force, the strength of a resilient people?" he said.
On Trump, Netanyahu spoke of extensive co-ordination personally, saying he had spoken at length with the US President about joint operations in the Gulf, as Iran has widened its retaliation to US bases in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other neighbours.
Trump's many stances
Trump's own public statements have been inconsistent on the war's very purpose. He has, at different points, described the military progress from “overwhelming dominance” to still “some more weeks to go”.
On Tuesday, Trump said the US now won't need NATO's help — he had expressly sought this help — as major US allies like the UK and Australia refused to send naval ships to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global oil supply that Iran has choked.
Also read | Trump's not-so-straight claims on Hormuz Strait: What President's Truth Social reveals
US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has been among those asking questions. "Trump created a mess in the Middle East, and he clearly has no plan for how to end it, and that is a huge problem for our country," Schumer said from the Senate floor, reported NBC.
The Democratic Party has also asked the Republican regime to open an investigation into a deadly strike on a girls' school in Iran that killed over 100 children.
‘You hold the cards’
Joe Kent, in his resignation letter, desired for the Trump of old. "Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation," he wrote.
He made an appeal in conclusion: "I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for. You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards."
Netanyahu's address showed no signs of any cards being folded, at least not from Israel. He told Israelis to “ignore pessimism”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAarish Chhabra
Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time.Read More