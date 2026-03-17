After Trump's top aide quits, says Iran war ‘started under Israel pressure’, Netanyahu speaks of more ‘surprises’

The US-Israel military alliance faced a direct challenge from within the American administration on Tuesday over the Iran war, as Donald Trump's top anti-terror aide Joseph ‘Joe’ Kent resigned calling the conflict “manipulation” by Israel, even as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gloated about the alliance and promised more “surprises” just minutes later. Gigantic cardboard structures, or 'ninots', depicting Donald Trump holding Benjamin Netanyahu as displayed during the Fallas festival in Valencia on March 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Trump later called Kent's resignation “a good thing", and termed him “very weak on security” for his assessment that Iran was not an imminent threat to American lives.

Kent told Trump in his letter that Israel “pressured” the US into the conflict.

Benjamin Netanyahu's video was posted on just 43 minutes after Kent's resignation letter. In it, Netanyahu made claims of assassinating top Iranian officials and said there will be more military action.

What Joe Kent said on US-Israel ties Joe Kent questioned the very rationale for the war now in its third week. An Iraq war veteran, Kent wrote in his resignation from the post of Director of the US National Counterterrorism Center: “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

Kent served 20 years in the US Army and retired as a Special Forces officer before joining the CIA's Special Activities Centre; and then turning to public life. He is an eleven-time combat veteran, as per US government websites. He also ran for the US Congress once.

Now he becomes the senior-most official so far to publicly break with the Trump administration over Operation Epic Fury.

Trump has insisted that the joint US-Israeli campaign that began on February 28 is about disallowing Iran from having nuclear weapons. "Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said. Iran has said it never planned to make any atom bombs anyway.

Kent's letter also directly contested Trump's logic. He accused "high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media" of deploying what he calls a "misinformation campaign" that manufactured the impression of imminence.

"This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie," ," he wrote to Trump.