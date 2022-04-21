After two years, Sikh community organises Vaisakhi celebrations in Canada

TORONTO: After the past two years were marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sikh community in Canada held in-person celebrations of Vaisakhi, ushering in the new year.

Among the live events to be held this year was that observed by the Khalsa Diwan Society in Vancouver, which was established in 1906 and built the historic Ross Street Gurdwara two years later, among the first in the country.

That gurdwara is now at another location, and it was the venue for the Vaisakhi celebrations this year, which witnessed nearly 10,000 members of the congregation, or sangat, visit on Saturday.

However, the traditional Khalsa Day Parade, did not take place this year and the celebrations were restricted to within the spacious compound of the gurdwara. The oldest nagar kirtan in the country, was first held in 1979.

Society president Malkiat Singh Dhami said, “We were very excited to organise Vaisakhi celebrations this year but because of the pandemic we were not able to plan ahead. It takes time to put together the parade so we couldn’t do that because of shortage of time. But we felt we must still celebrate so we held it in the compound.”

Among the highlights of the renewed celebration was the launch of a float featuring the Guru Granth Sahib, which formed the showpiece for the gathering.

Among those attending the event was Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan, who tweeted, “After two years, it’s great to finally be able to celebrate Vaisakhi in South Vancouver with our community today.”

Also present were federal MPs, provincial and municipal leaders and India’s consul general in Vancouver.

Vaisakhi celebrations will also return to Toronto this month, with Khalsa Day 2022, organised by the Ontario Sikhs and Gurudwara Council (OSGC), scheduled for this Sunday. The event to mark the 323rd Revelation Day of Khalsa, when Guru Gobind Singh established the order, is the largest in the country and has, in the past, attracted nearly 50,000 persons to the venue in downtown Toronto.

However, again due to Covid-19, the accompanying parade will not take place this year. Vaisakhi celebrations have been organised by OSGC in Toronto since 1986.

As April is also marked as Sikh Heritage Month in the country, the Nishan sahib, the triangular pennant of the faith, will be raised at various localities in the country. One such event is scheduled for Thursday at the City Hall in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area.

