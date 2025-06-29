Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy

AFP |
Jun 29, 2025 10:15 PM IST

"President al-Sharaa has indicated that he doesn't hate Israel... and that he wants peace on that border," Tom Barrack said.

With the Iran-Israel war opening up a new road for the Mideast, Syria and Lebanon need to reach peace agreements with Israel, the US special envoy to Syria said Sunday.

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa formed the new government.(REUTERS)
Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa formed the new government.(REUTERS)

"President (Ahmed) al-Sharaa has indicated that he doesn't hate Israel... and that he wants peace on that border. I think that will also happen with Lebanon. It's a necessity to have an agreement with Israel," Tom Barrack said in an interview with Turkey's state news agency Anadolu.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On