After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy

With the Iran-Israel war opening up a new road for the Mideast, Syria and Lebanon need to reach peace agreements with Israel, the US special envoy to Syria said Sunday. Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa formed the new government.(REUTERS)

"President (Ahmed) al-Sharaa has indicated that he doesn't hate Israel... and that he wants peace on that border. I think that will also happen with Lebanon. It's a necessity to have an agreement with Israel," Tom Barrack said in an interview with Turkey's state news agency Anadolu.