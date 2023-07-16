Over 100 tourists trapped for hours at mystery writer Agatha Christie’s former home

Over 100 people remained trapped for several hours in Greenway, the former home of the popular British mystery writer Agatha Christie on Friday, reported CNN. Due to the impact of stormy weather, a tree got knocked down, resulting in the main road leading to the Greenway property being blocked and leaving the group of tourists stranded. The National Trust in Britain, responsible for the management of the historic site, promptly posted a message on its website, informing visitors that a tree had fallen onto the narrow road that provided access to Greenway. Former home of Agatha Christie in Devon County.(AP)

In a statement, the spokesperson of the Trust said that it was “doing everything” to ensure the comfort of the tourists while they waited.

At the place, the tourists kept themselves busy drinking cups of tea, and playing croquet. The sequence of events bore a remarkable resemblance to the renowned novel 'And Then There Were None' by Christie. The plot of 'And Then There Were None' revolves around ten individuals who receive invitations to a secluded mansion. As the story progresses, the guests discover that one of them is a murderer, and the group gradually diminishes as each member falls victim to the circumstances.

However, the stranded tourists had a less harrowing experience. They were able to depart from the estate on Friday evening as the local rescue services successfully reopened the road.