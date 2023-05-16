AI clash in Congress! Sam Altman takes the hot seat, ChatGPT's fate hangs in the balance

Washington D.C. braces for a momentous occasion as Sam Altman, the visionary behind OpenAI's groundbreaking chatbot, ChatGPT, prepares to testify before Congress for the first time. Altman's appearance will shed light on the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and the potential impact of ChatGPT on society.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, left, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman arrive to the White House for a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris on artificial intelligence,(AP)

ChatGPT, unveiled by OpenAI last year, turned out to be a game-changer in the world of artificial intelligence. Capable of engaging in lifelike conversations based on given prompts, this chatbot has taken the tech industry by storm. Altman's team has continued to release updated versions of the chatbot, igniting a fierce competition among tech giants to develop more powerful AI systems.

On Tuesday morning, Altman will appear before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy, technology, and the law. The pressure is on for government leaders to establish regulations for AI, fueled by a March open letter signed by thousands of tech leaders and experts. The letter called for a pause in research on AI systems surpassing OpenAI's latest multimodal large language model, GPT-4, citing concerns over potential risks to humanity.

At the age of 38, Altman boasts an impressive tech career. He co-founded Loopt, a groundbreaking location-sharing app, in 2005. His journey led him to serve as the president of tech startup accelerator Y Combinator and even take a brief stint as Reddit's CEO in 2014.

OpenAI, founded in 2015 with Altman and Elon Musk on its initial board, catapulted to worldwide notoriety with the introduction of ChatGPT. In 2020, Altman assumed the role of CEO after stepping back from his leadership positions at Y Combinator. Drawing a striking comparison, Altman likened OpenAI's AI research to the Manhattan Project—the monumental effort that produced the first atomic bomb during World War II.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Altman made his way to California to attend Stanford University. Despite dropping out after two years, his passion for technology burned bright. Altman's fascination with coding and computers began at a young age, even crediting AOL chatrooms for providing support and connection during his journey of self-discovery as a gay man.

Altman's contributions to the tech industry have not gone unnoticed. Forbes honored him on its 30 Under 30 list in 2015 for venture capital, and this year, he earned a spot on Time's prestigious 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Beyond his tech prowess, Altman is known for his unique outlook on the world. A vegetarian who paradoxically owns a cattle ranch in California, he has contemplated survival scenarios, whether it be the rise of AI or a lethal virus. Altman's preparations include a diverse arsenal of guns, gold, potassium iodide, antibiotics, and even land in Big Sur as a retreat.

Since its launch, ChatGPT has experienced unprecedented success, breaking records as the fastest-growing consumer application ever. With 100 million monthly active users, the chatbot has become a global sensation. Microsoft Bing integrated ChatGPT into its search engine, prompting Google to scramble for a rival platform. Meanwhile, other AI labs continue to push the boundaries of technology.

As ChatGPT's popularity soars and concerns about its implications intensify, lawmakers face mounting pressure to establish regulations. Joining Altman at the congressional hearing are IBM's Christina Montgomery, VP, and Chief Privacy and Trust Officer, as well as New York University's Professor Emeritus Gary Marcus.

Altman's influence extends beyond Congress. He recently visited the White House to discuss AI concerns with Vice President Kamala Harris and is set to attend an exclusive dinner with bipartisan House lawmakers.

Acknowledging the risks associated with AI, Altman emphasizes the need for caution. In a March interview, he stated, "We've got to be careful here. I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this." Altman envisions AI as humanity's greatest technological achievement yet, but he understands the importance of treading carefully into uncharted territory.