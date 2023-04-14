Air Canada announces non-stop direct flights between Vancouver and Dubai

In a major boost to non-stop direct connectivity between Canada and UAE, Air Canada has announced a new flight to connect both the countries. The new flight route connecting Canada's Vancouver(YVR) to UAE's Dubai(DXB) will commence in October 2023.

Designated as Flight AC 078, it will serve four times a week from October 28, 2023. The new connection will be Air Canada's longest flight covering over 6300 nautical miles, with an average flight time of 16 hours and 30 minutes and will be operated through Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The flights are expected to leave YVR at 9:50 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The flight will have 298 seats which includes 30 business class seats, 21 premium economy seats, and 247 economy seats. And the tickets are already available for sale.

“We are extremely pleased to add the only non-stop service linking Vancouver and Dubai, two iconic and vibrant global destinations,” said Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s senior vice-president for network planning and revenue management.

“In cooperation with our codeshare and frequent flyer partner Emirates, our Vancouver-Dubai flights will connect to a multitude of destinations across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and East Africa in Dubai, providing customers with choice and convenience while travelling for business or visiting friends and family,” he added.

The new flight will be the second non-stop connection between the two countries, as Air Canada already operates daily non-stop flights between Toronto and Dubai. It comes in the wake of increased international travel across the globe as COVID-19 border measures ease.

