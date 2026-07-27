Inside Trump's bizarre AI image spree on Truth Social: Air filter wall, oil tankers and more

US President Donald Trump recently went on a spree on Truth Social, sharing a series of images generated by artificial intelligence. The images ranged from depicting himself as the saviour of America to building a giant air filter wall with Canada in the wake of the forest fires.

This is not the first time the president has shared AI-generated images, but the sheer volume of the posts on Truth Social has triggered headlines. (Truth Social)

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The US president has a reputation for controversial remarks. However, now with the help of AI, Trump has expanded his remarks into generated images.

This is not the first time the president has shared AI-generated images, but the sheer volume of the posts on Truth Social has triggered headlines.

Trump goes on an AI spree

Amid the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, the US president posted a series of AI-generated images, depicting Washington as "guardians of the world."

The AI-images covered a range of topics for Trump, from US forces seizing oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz to an attack on Kharg Island.

Also Read | ‘Far more than we need’: Trump on concerns over US's shrinking munition stock amid war with Iran

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{{^usCountry}} Three of the images shared by the US president carried the caption, "It's Our Oil Tanker Now!" and showed Trump aboard what appeared to be an Iranian tanker flying a US flag. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three of the images shared by the US president carried the caption, "It's Our Oil Tanker Now!" and showed Trump aboard what appeared to be an Iranian tanker flying a US flag. {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate post, Trump shared an AI-generated image bearing the words "STRIKE ON KHARG", depicting fighter jets attacking the oil export terminal on key crude export hub.

Trump 'the great'

The US president also shared a series of pictures, which centred around his "Make America Great Again" campaign. In many of them, Trump depicted himself as the nation's saviour and placed himself with the founding fathers.

These MAGA AI-generated images for Trump also come as he hints at another run for the 2028 presidential election. Based on the US Constitution, Trump cannot run for a third term.

Amid his AI spree, Trump repeatedly shared "Trump 2028" merchandise and imagery, where he also took a jibe at Bruce Springsteen, who has publicly opposed the president's policies.

Trump targets Canada, again

In the midst of his spree, Trump also found time to target Canada. Ties between the US and Canada have also been riddled with tensions, especially after Trump's ‘51st state’ jibes at the northern neighbour.

However, Trump's image against Canada focused on the ongoing forest fires, which have impacted air quality in the US as well. In the AI-generated image, a giant wall was placed at the US-Canada border, but this wall was a giant air filter

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The AI-generated image on Truth Social follows the US President blaming Canada for "poisoning the air" in the US and warning of additional tariffs.

"We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are ​not properly maintaining their Forests ... and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air. This is Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must ​of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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While Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney did not respond to Trump's remarks, the Labour leader did note that the US also needs to do more to combat climate change.