Air France says strike disruptions to hit flights on Thursday

Worker unions representing Air France pilots, cabin crew and ground staff called the strike amid demands for a 6% pay rise, which the airline has refused to meet.

world Updated: Feb 21, 2018 15:16 IST
Air France on Wednesday said it will only carry out three in four planned flights on Thursday and warned of travel delays and disruptions after worker unions called a strike over pay.

Only half of the long-haul flights leaving Paris on Thursday will be going ahead, according to the airline’s forecast, which said it will cover 75% of middle distance flights to and from the city’s Charles de Gaulle airport.

Disruptions to short flights will be less onerous, though the airline forecast it would cover only 85% of those. In all, the strikes would hit a quarter all Air France flights.

“Disruptions and delays cannot be excluded,” Air France added in a statement.

Worker unions representing Air France pilots, cabin crew and ground staff called the strike amid demands for a 6% pay rise, which the airline has refused to meet.

