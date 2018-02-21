Air France says strike disruptions to hit flights on Thursday

Air France on Wednesday said it will only carry out three in four planned flights on Thursday and warned of travel delays and disruptions after worker unions called a strike over pay.

Only half of the long-haul flights leaving Paris on Thursday will be going ahead, according to the airline’s forecast, which said it will cover 75% of middle distance flights to and from the city’s Charles de Gaulle airport.

Disruptions to short flights will be less onerous, though the airline forecast it would cover only 85% of those. In all, the strikes would hit a quarter all Air France flights.

“Disruptions and delays cannot be excluded,” Air France added in a statement.

Worker unions representing Air France pilots, cabin crew and ground staff called the strike amid demands for a 6% pay rise, which the airline has refused to meet.