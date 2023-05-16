‘Pay the writers you AI-h…’ Air plane carries NSFW message over Hollywood studios in support of writers' guild strike
For three weeks, the Hollywood writer's strike has caused significant disruptions in the industry
In the ongoing battle between entertainment companies and striking writers, a courageous act took to the skies above Hollywood. A plane soared overhead, carrying a provocative message aimed at major studios: “PAY THE WRITERS YOU AI-H***S.”
For three weeks, the Hollywood writers' strike has caused significant disruptions in the industry. The picketing writers, represented by the Writer's Guild of America, are standing firm in their demands for fair pay and improved working conditions. Unfortunately, there have been no signs of progress as labor talks remain at a standstill.
The bold message displayed by the plane didn't stop at financial concerns alone. It cleverly drew attention to the writers' fears of automation threatening their job security by referring to the studios as "AI-*****." This ingenious wordplay sheds light on the importance of not only fair compensation but also safeguarding jobs from the encroachment of artificial intelligence.
Striking writers give a Broadway breather for Tony Awards
Despite disruptions, the striking members of the Writers Guild of America have decided to give the Tony Awards a pass on picketing. This breakthrough not only resolves a thorny issue for show organizers but also paves the way for a splashy Broadway extravaganza to grace our television screens.
Initially, the Tony organizers had sought a waiver for their glitzy live telecast on June 11, but their request was denied by the union last week. In a statement released late Monday, the guild made it clear that they would not be negotiating any interim agreements or waivers for the Tony Awards.
There was a glimmer of hope as the guild hinted at the possibility of a modified Tony show that aligns with specific requests from the Writers Guild of America. In light of this, the guild has agreed not to picket the event. The exact nature of the alterations remains a mystery, but it is speculated that a non-scripted version of the Tonys could take the stage.
The ongoing strike, which has already cast a shadow over late-night TV shows like "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," and "Saturday Night Live," as well as causing delays in the production of scripted TV shows, had put theater's grandest night in jeopardy. The Tony Awards hold immense significance for Broadway shows, as they rely on the exposure and allure generated by millions of viewers tuning in.
While the Writers Guild of America represents writers of film, television, and various other entertainment forms, it does not specifically represent Broadway writers. However, it does represent the writers involved in the production of the Tonys telecast. This connection placed the fate of the Tony Awards in the hands of the striking writers, adding an extra layer of complexity to the negotiations.