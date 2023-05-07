Will AI write the next Hollywood blockbuster? Writers' strike intensifies over studios' refusal to regulate use of AI

The Hollywood writers' strike over pay has taken a new turn, with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) intensifying its action due to the studios' refusal to rule out the possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) replacing human writers in the future. The WGA had requested binding agreements to regulate the use of AI during its talks with studios and streamers, but the talks collapsed on Monday. People picket outside of Paramount Pictures studios during the Hollywood writers strike on May 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.(Getty Images via AFP)

WGA's proposals rejected by studios

The WGA had proposed that nothing written by AI could be considered "literary" or "source" material, and scripts written by WGA members could not "be used to train AI." However, the studios rejected the proposal and only offered to meet once a year to "discuss advancements in technology."

Concerns over AI replacing writers

The WGA's proposals were part of ongoing talks with studios and streamers that collapsed on Monday, leading to a writers' strike over pay. While writers believe that their work cannot be replaced by computers, the conviction of studios and streamers that it can has added insult to injury.

Writers fear that executives may use AI to write hit shows to cut costs. The comments of top Hollywood executives at this week's Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills have done little to quell their concerns. Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade predicts that AI will be able to do all things related to movie-making in ten years.

Studios’ take on AI use

The studios' account of the breakdown in WGA talks offers a more nuanced take. In a briefing note shared with AFP, they said writers do not want to outlaw AI and are happy to use it "as part of their creative process" as long as it does not affect their pay. This scenario requires more discussion, which the studios have committed to having.

Possible uses of AI in writing

Some writers, such as Leila Cohan, a writer on the Netflix smash hit "Bridgerton," believe that the only usefulness of AI for writers is in coming up with names for characters. However, she predicts that studios "could start making incredibly bad first drafts with AI and then hiring writers to do a rewrite." This possibility is "very scary," said Cohan. Even sci-fi writer Ben Ripley, who believes there is no role for AI in writing, believes that legislation is necessary now to put guardrails up. Writers must be original, and AI is the antithesis of originality.

The last Hollywood strike

The last Hollywood writers' strike, which happened in 2007-08, won writers the right to be paid for online viewing of their shows or films. This is highly prescient at a time when streaming was in its infancy. Back then, Netflix had barely started online viewing, and the likes of Disney+ and Apple TV+ were more than a decade away.

The current strike, which began on May 2, has already caused several TV shows to halt production, and it could lead to delays in the release of some highly anticipated series. However, with both sides holding firm on their positions, it remains to be seen how long the strike will last and what its ultimate outcome will be.

