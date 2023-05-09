Writers' strike takes these late night talk-shows, soap operas off-air. All you need to know

As the old saying goes, "laughter is the best medicine," but audiences will have to find another remedy as their favorite late-night comedy shows have been taken off air in the United States due to a strike by television and film writers. People picket outside of Paramount Pictures studios during the Hollywood writers strike on May 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Scripted TV series, late-night talk shows, film and streaming productions are being interrupted by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.(Getty Images via AFP)

More than 11,000 writers are striking as their union seeks a deal for better wages and job security. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is the largest of its kind since 2007, and it has impacted some of television's most-watched shows.

Picket lines have formed outside studios in Los Angeles and New York. Celebrities have also joined in on the cause, with The West Wing actor Rob Lowe showing his support for the writers outside the Paramount studios in LA.

Late night talk-shows go off-air

As a result of the strike, NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central's Daily Show with Trevor Noah, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers have all been taken off air.

Soap operas bound to rely on repeats

If the strike continues, it could potentially affect daytime soap operas like The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, as episodes are written, filmed, and broadcast in a short timeframe. Primetime comedies and dramas will likely continue as scheduled for now, as seasons for those have already been written and filmed.

However, if the strike goes on for an extended period, new seasons of top shows could be pushed back and delayed, affecting not just the writers but also the cast and crew members who work on the shows.

Effect on OTT and films

Streaming services like Netflix have already announced that they will feed their service with shows produced outside of the US as the strike continues. Meanwhile, HBO Max has an arsenal of shows already written, filmed, and ready to release.

The last writers' strike of this kind in 2007-2008 lasted 100 days and resulted in losses of over $2 billion for the industry. Only time will tell how long this strike will last and what impact it will have on the entertainment industry.

Reasons behind the current strike

This time, the writers have gone on strike largely due to issues tied to fair wages, especially in the face of a rapidly expanding streaming economy. Another issue is the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on script writing, with the guild seeking assurances that humans will still get work. The duration of the current strike remains uncertain.

The last WGA strike

As the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike continues, the last writers' strike in 2007-2008 serves as a reminder of the impact it had on the entertainment industry. The 100-day strike cost the California economy $2bn (£1.6bn) and affected fan-favorite shows like Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives, Breaking Bad, and The Office. Late-night shows were also impacted, with Conan O'Brien spinning his wedding ring on air in solidarity with the striking writers. Reality TV gained prominence during the last strike, as those shows do not require pre-writing.