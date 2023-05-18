Home / World News / Air raid alerts across Ukraine, warning of strikes in central regions issued

Air raid alerts across Ukraine, warning of strikes in central regions issued

Reuters |
May 18, 2023 07:39 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel issued warnings for four regions: Vinnytsya, Kirovohrad, Cherkassy and Dnipropetrovsk.

Air raid alerts were declared throughout the territory of Ukraine early on Thursday and the military warned of possible Russian missile strikes in areas of central Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the Kyiv during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv.(Reuters)
The Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel issued warnings for four regions: Vinnytsya, Kirovohrad, Cherkassy and Dnipropetrovsk.

Other Telegram channels warned of possible strikes in the central region of Poltava and further south in Mykolaiv region.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
