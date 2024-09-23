Sept 23 - Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space. Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise

Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:

AIR ALGERIE The Algerian airline suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

AIRBALTIC Latvia's airBaltic plans to resume flights between Riga and Tel Aviv on Sept. 17, it said via email on Sept. 16.

AIR FRANCE-KLM Air France said on Sept. 17 it had suspended services to Beirut and Tel Aviv until Sept. 19. As of Sept. 23, flight status information on its website showed Beirut flights were cancelled at least until Sept. 24, while Tel Aviv flights had resumed operation. It did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

KLM has cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26. The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until Nov. 3.

AIR INDIA The Indian flag carrier suspended scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

CATHAY PACIFIC Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.

DELTA AIR LINES The U.S. carrier said it will pause its flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Dec. 31.

EASYJET The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.

IAG IAG-owned Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling cancelled its operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12, 2025, it said in an e-mailed comment. Flights to Amman have been cancelled until further notice, the airline added.

LOT The Polish flag carrier suspended flights to Lebanon until further notice, while flights to Tel Aviv were operating regularly, it said in an emailed comment on Sept. 20.

LUFTHANSA GROUP The German airline group said it was suspending all connections to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran until Sept. 24, while flights to Beirut will be suspended until Oct. 26.

RYANAIR Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26, citing "operational restrictions."

SUNDAIR The German airline cancelled all flights between Bremen and Beirut until Oct. 23.

SUNEXPRESS SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, suspended flights to Beirut through Dec. 17.

UNITED AIRLINES The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future due to security reasons.

LEBANESE AIRSPACE ALERTS Britain advised UK airlines not to enter Lebanese airspace from Aug. 8 until Nov. 4 citing "potential risk to aviation from military activity".

