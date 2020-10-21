e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Ajanta cave images, Bhagwad Gita deposited at eternal Arctic archive

Ajanta cave images, Bhagwad Gita deposited at eternal Arctic archive

The Arctic World Archive, the unique repository for the benefit of future generations, was opened in 2017.

world Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 20:50 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
The Ajanta Caves, a Unesco world heritage site, is located 5km northeast of Aurangabad in Maharashtra.
The Ajanta Caves, a Unesco world heritage site, is located 5km northeast of Aurangabad in Maharashtra. (HT file photo)
         

High-resolution images of the iconic Ajanta caves and the Bhagwad Gita on Wednesday joined in a unique archive deep inside a decommissioned coal mine in the remote arctic island of Svalbard in Norway, where items of world memory are stored to last nearly 1,000 years.

The Arctic World Archive, the unique repository for the benefit of future generations, was opened in 2017. Several governments have since deposited items there for long-term storage in a facility designed to withstand natural and man-made disasters.

Supported by India’s ministry of culture, the Ajanta images and a paper on the caves, titled ‘Revelation of Ajanta Caves’ by noted photographer Benoy K Behl, were deposited by a group that included representatives of the National Museum of Norway, Unicef Norway, the Norwegian Defence Museum and Mjøndalen Sports Association.

The Bhagwad Gita was deposited in the archive in February 2018, a spokesperson of Norwegian data-storage company Piql AS that created the archive with the National Museum of Norway said. The Ajanta items were deposited by Indian data enterprise Sapio Analytics, which has been working with various ministries on the project.

Ashwin Srivastava of Sapio Analytics said: “This deposit is the initiation of deposits of digitised and restored murals of Ajanta Caves. We are starting off with one of Benoy Behl’s masterpiece photographs of Ajanta paintings, widely regarded to be the best ever art by any human being. We also have a few other restored works and papers in this deposit. This marks the start of preserving the gateway of culture of Asia for eternity.”

Behl added: “The murals of India have been established as one of the greatest and most sublime traditions of the art of the world. The murals on Ajanta Caves are one of the greatest art created ever in the history of humankind.”

“This is India’s deepest cultural connection to all the countries of Asia. The paintings of Ajanta are recognised and deeply revered by art historians and Buddhist priests. I am proud to see my work on Ajanta Caves getting saved.”

The Ajanta items were the first deposit in the archive from any Unesco heritage site, and among several others deposited on Wednesday. Since the Ajanta paintings cannot be photographed with lights, a special low-light photographic technique was used. Deep learning artificial intelligence was also applied, with inputs from historians, to restore broken images.

Rune Bjerkestrand of Piql said at the event: “The data you have deposited today (physically or virtually) contributes to richer picture of our era for the generations to come”.

tags
top news
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL live score: Siraj, spinners help RCB restrict KKR to 84/8
IPL live score: Siraj, spinners help RCB restrict KKR to 84/8
Sindh Police chief kidnapping plot by Rangers fans Pakistan political crisis
Sindh Police chief kidnapping plot by Rangers fans Pakistan political crisis
Nitish Kumar loses cool over ‘Lalu Zindabad’ slogans at his rally
Nitish Kumar loses cool over ‘Lalu Zindabad’ slogans at his rally
IPL 2020: 2 maidens, 3 wickets - Siraj scripts history in Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: 2 maidens, 3 wickets - Siraj scripts history in Abu Dhabi
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
‘Did you hear PM Modi say the word...’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh salvo on Ladakh
‘Did you hear PM Modi say the word...’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh salvo on Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In