Alabama kidnap girl Carlee Russell’s ex-boyfriend “disgusted” by her hoax

The ex-boyfriend of Alabam’s controversial kidnap girl Carlee Russell, the 25-year-old nursing student who faked her own disappearance after claiming to see a child in diapers on an Alabama highway, said he was “blindsided” and “disgusted” by her hoax.

Thomar Latrell Simmons, ex-boyfriend of Alabama hoax kidnap girl speaks out.(Facebook/Thomar Latrell)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday night, Thomar Latrell Simmons wrote on Instagram that he was “made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell.”

He said he and his family reacted with “love, and genuine concern” when they heard that Russell was missing, but they were “disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation” and that he was “blindsided with Carlee’s actions.”

Simmons said that his family has found “closure” after Russell admitted to lying and apologized for her actions, but he also said that the investigation is still ongoing and that he respects the support he received from the public.

“Thank you to all my family, friends, and the nation for support through this,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Simmons story on Instagram (Instagram/ @tee_sims28)

“The severity in this matter has not been overlooked, and I deeply respect the genuine support shared during this situation.”

Russell’s lawyer Emory Anthony said in a statement on Monday that Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis read, “There was no kidnapping … my client did not see a baby.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My client did not leave the Hoover area. My client apologizes for her actions to this community … Carlee asks for your forgiveness and prayers,” Anthony wrote.

Russell disappeared on the night of July 13, after she called 911 to report that she saw a toddler wearing a T-shirt and diaper walking barefoot along Interstate 459. She said she would stay at the scene until the police arrived, but when they got there, they only found her red Mercedes-Benz with her cell phone and wig inside.

Two days later, the 25-year-old showed up at her parents’ home, saying she had been abducted and held captive.

She went to a hospital and agreed to talk to the police, but then stopped cooperating with them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police later found out that she had searched online for the movie “Taken,” which stars Liam Neeson as a former CIA agent who rescues his daughter from kidnappers.

Simmons had previously deleted all traces of Russell from his social media, but he also asked people to stop bullying her online.

ALSO READ| Was she abducted or did she run away? Alabama girl Carlee Russell's real story is out

“The only thing I can say is, I want everyone to stop bullying her. I know what it seems like what she did. Just stop bullying on social media,” Simmons told The Post over the weekend. “Think about her mental health. She doesn’t deserve that. She doesn’t. Nobody deserves to be cyberbullied,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Russell’s mother, Talitha Robinson-Russell, told the New York Times on Monday that she did not want to comment on the case. She had earlier told NBC’s “Today” show that her daughter had “fought for her life” to escape from her supposed kidnapper.

No one has been charged with any crime in connection with the hoax, and Derzis said Monday that Russell’s parents are not facing any charges either.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON