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'Alarm' in Asia over China build-up, US seeks regional balance: Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth

Hegseth was speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, which brings together top defence officials and experts from around 45 countries.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 08:05 am IST
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There is "rightful alarm" in the Pacific over China's military build-up and the United States seeks a regional balance where no state has unchecked power, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said on Saturday.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth speaks during a plenary session of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)(AFP)

"When we look across the region today, there is rightful alarm regarding China's historic military build-up and the expansion of its military activities in the region and beyond," Hegseth told Asia's premier defence summit in Singapore.

He added that Washington did not seek "needless confrontation in the region".

Also Read: ‘Say Hello to your wives’: Trump's big claim on Strait of Hormuz over peace deal, Iran's rebuttal

Hegseth was speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, which brings together top defence officials and experts from around 45 countries.

It has historically provided a setting for both open debate and behind-closed-doors diplomacy.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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