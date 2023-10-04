‘Met him but…’: Imran Khan's sister says he has lost weight in jail

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByMallika Soni
Oct 04, 2023 10:29 PM IST

Imran Khan: "I met Imran Khan in jail and found him happy, however, he lost weight and he is not being provided space for walk and exercise," Aleema Khan said.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has lost weight in jail and he is not being provided space for walk and exercise, his sister Aleema Khan said. The 70-year-old leader was arrested on August 5, 2023, and shifted to Attock jail after a court sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case. Following the suspension of the sentence by Islamabad High Court, he was re-arrested and shifted to the Adiala jail last week.

Aleema Khan (C) and Uzma Khanum (L), sisters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrive at the Islamabad High Court in Islamabad.(AFP)

"I met Imran Khan in jail and found him happy, however, he lost weight and he is not being provided space for walk and exercise," Aleema Khan said. Imran Khan is reading the Quran and other books in jail and his spirits are high, she added saying that her brother has expressed disappointment over Pakistan President Arif Alvi’s failure to give an election date.

Aleema Khan and her sister Uzma Khan appeared before the court in a case related to the attack on Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9. The police has sought the arrest of both as they said that Imran Khan’s sisters have been declared guilty by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Imran Khan’s sisters had not been nominated in the FIR and demanded to see any such document that declared the accused as guilty, their lawyer said.

