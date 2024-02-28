Alexei Navalny's funeral to be held on March 1 in Moscow: Spokesperson
Feb 28, 2024 03:26 PM IST
Navalny's funeral will be held at a church in Moscow’s southeast Maryino district on Friday afternoon, Kira Yarmysh said
The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died earlier this month in a remote Arctic penal colony, will take place on Friday in Moscow, his spokesperson said.
His funeral will be held at a church in Moscow’s southeast Maryino district on Friday afternoon, Kira Yarmysh said Tuesday. The burial is to be at a nearby cemetery.
Navalny died in mid-February in one of Russia’s harshest penal facilities. Russian authorities said the cause of his death at age 47 is still unknown, and the results of any investigation are likely to be questioned abroad. Many Western leaders have already said they hold Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for his death.
