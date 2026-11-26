Companies linked to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang triggered a major controversy leading to his brief exit from the company, helped finance hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of AI equipment in China.

Jensen Huang stepped down as head of Nvidia following revelations about his relationship with Alice Huang, who is suspected of helping move restricted chips to China. (REUTERS) more less

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According to records reviewed by news agency Reuters, businesses connected to Alice Huang's family and associates raised financing against up to 764 AI servers and computing modules valued at $270 million, along with another $31 million worth of networking equipment.

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Much of the hardware was listed at a large data centre in Shanghai associated with an AI computing project launched under a strategic partnership between Chinese technology giant Tencent and the Shanghai government's Songjiang district, the report added.

Deep Dive How much AI equipment did Alice Huang-linked firms use to secure financing in China? Records reviewed by Reuters showed financing arrangements covering up to 764 AI servers and computing modules valued at $270 million, plus $31 million of networking equipment. These figures represent assets covered by financing, not necessarily new spending. Which companies financed AI servers at the Shanghai data centre? Century Litong entered into five equipment-leasing arrangements covering up to 512 servers worth about $200 million. Four arrangements listed the servers at Shanghai’s Yangtze River Delta AI supercomputing centre. Do the financing records prove that the servers contained Nvidia chips banned for export to China? No. The records do not establish that the servers contained chips prohibited from export to China, or when and how the equipment entered the country.

This comes as US authorities investigate whether her Singapore-based company, Megaspeed, helped Chinese customers obtain restricted Nvidia technology.

The US Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist on Monday. The company has denied wrongdoing and said Alice Huang left in August 2025.

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The news agency examined dozens of filings in a Chinese central-bank credit registry that tracks equipment used as security for loans and other financing.

Alice Huang formerly controlled Megaspeed, a major overseas buyer of Nvidia processors. Her relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang triggered a controversy that saw him step down earlier this month, before being reinstated 11 days later. The row also intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's business links with China.

The records do not establish that the servers contained chips prohibited from export to China. They also do not show when or how the equipment entered the country, the report added.

The family link

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Corporate records connect Century Litong, Century Longteng and Century Huatong to Alice Huang's sister, Huang Yu, and her husband, Kang Wei, an investment executive.

Century Litong was initially established in 2023 as a subsidiary of Shanghai Century Longteng. The latter is now wholly controlled by Century Huatong. However, a Shanghai state-backed investment fund and an investment company linked to Huang Yu and Kang previously held shares in it.

A 2022 government announcement identified Kang as Century Longteng's executive director.

Century Huatong also owns 70% of a company where Alice Huang previously served as a director. It also holds a stake in gaming firm 7Road Holdings, whose former overseas subsidiary was renamed Megaspeed in 2023, corporate records show.

Financing trail

Century Litong, an Nvidia-preferred cloud partner that rents powerful servers to customers requiring large amounts of computing capacity, was among the companies that raised financing against the equipment.

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Financial records show that the company entered into five leasing arrangements covering up to 512 servers, valued at 1.42 billion yuan ($200 million), between May and December 2024.

Four of these arrangements listed the servers as being located at the Yangtze River Delta AI supercomputing centre in Shanghai. The facility is part of a larger data-centre complex developed by Shanghai Longrui, an infrastructure company.

Gaming company Century Huatong previously held an interest in Shanghai Longrui and has Tencent as a shareholder, with the Chinese technology giant holding roughly 10% of the company.

Tencent and the Shanghai government's Songjiang district signed a strategic cooperation agreement in 2020 to jointly develop an AI computing centre, according to an announcement by the district government. A June 2020 securities filing by Century Huatong identified Shanghai Longrui as an infrastructure provider involved in the centre's construction and operation.

Tencent denies involvement

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Tencent, however, denied developing the facility or having any role in its ownership or operation.

"Tencent did not develop or co-develop the data centre facility in question," a company spokesperson said according Reuters.

The spokesperson added that Tencent had never owned or operated the Yangtze River Delta data centre project. The company also said its name and trademarks had been used without authorisation and denied having any commercial relationship with Megaspeed or its subsidiaries.

The records do not establish that Tencent bought, rented or operated the specific servers identified by Reuters.

One of the financing arrangements covered 128 servers at the Shanghai data centre. Each server contained eight graphics processors (GPUs), taking the total number of chips to 1,024.

Jiangsu Lettall Electronic invested in Century Litong in 2023 and acquired full ownership of the company by mid-2024. Its disclosures show that it also provided guarantees for Century Litong's equipment-leasing agreements with financial institutions.

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Nvidia, Century Litong, Century Huatong, Shanghai Longrui, Lettall and AVIC did not respond to requests for comment. The Shanghai government's Songjiang district did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by fax.

A fresh $70 million deal

In April 2026, Wuhu Century Longteng pledged another 252 powerful AI computing modules as collateral for a $70 million loan from Ping An Bank.

Huang Yu held a majority stake in the company through investment vehicles until early 2026. The documents did not disclose the location of the servers.

The dollar figures in the records reflect the value of assets covered by financing arrangements. They do not necessarily represent new spending or distinct equipment purchases.

(With inputs from Reuters)