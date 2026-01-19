'Alive, safe, grateful': Maria Machado's rescue from Venezuela by US-based team caught on camera

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was rescued from her country back in December after over an year of being in hiding. A dramatic video of her rescue facilitated by a US-based team has now surfaced, showing how the leader made her way out of Venezuela. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado speaks at the Heritage Foundation. (AP)

Machado had left Venezuela in December to be in Norway so she could accept her Nobel Peace Prize 2025, the honour she recently presented to US President Donald Trump.

Weeks after she left Venezuela, Grey Bull Rescue, a US-based team that helped her, released a video of her dramatic escape.

According to a CNN report, Machado had boarded a boat from the Venezuelan coast to a rendezvous point in the Caribbean Sea where Bryan Stern, a US special forces veteran who heads the Grey Bull Rescue met her in another boat.

The now-viral clip shows the moment Machado met Stern and hopped abord the second boat. “Do you have a suitcase or a bag?”, a person could be heard asking Machado, who appeared to be on another boat. “I have a bag,” she replied.