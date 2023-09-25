All about Adidas' £400 single-use marathon shoes that's smashed all records

Ethiopian runner Tigst Assefa broke the world record in the women's marathon on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the Berlin marathon.

Tigst recently did a press release for the Adizero Adios Pro Evo, where she was all praise for the pair.

While Tigst broke many previous records with her running, the credit for her achievement is being given to a pair of £400 single-use marathon shoes that have been launched by Adidas recently.

The athlete herself kissed the shoe post breaking the record.

Adidas's Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 are the lightest sneaker created by the brand ever. Weighing just 138 grams per show, the $500 running sneaker is 40% lighter than any other Adidas sneaker ever made.

Kenyan runner-up, Joyce Chepkirui was seen wearing the same pair as her contemporary.

Additionally, in the men's event fellow Kenyan and men's world record holder Eliud Kipchoge won the title while wearing a Nike prototype of the now-famous Adidas pair.

“This is the lightest racing shoe I have ever worn, and the feeling of running in them is an incredible experience like nothing I’ve felt before.”

“They enable me to put my full focus on the race, which is exactly what you want as an athlete. I feel ready to defend my title in Berlin and can’t wait to lace up at the start line in these,” she added.

Adidas's Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1

The footwear giant Adidas was able to create these lightweight masters by getting rid of the insole and introducing an ultra-thin outsole that uses liquid rubber at certain target spots.

The newest version of the Lightstrike Pro foam has been shaped through a non-compression moulding process a unique rocker is placed at 60% of the shoe's length.

The shoe is additionally 40% lighter than any other Adidas racing super shoe.

The shoe is scheduled for another release tomorrow at 11 a.m. EST, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, on Adidas's app.

The company has announced the release soon in November.