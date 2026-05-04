Amazon built a massive supply chain for Itself. Now it’s for hire.

Amazon.com thinks its next AWS is in its warehouses. Amazon packages on a delivery van in New York. The e-commerce giant is trying to do for logistics what its Amazon Web Services unit did for cloud computing with a new business called Amazon Supply Chain Services. The company over two decades grew AWS from an internal effort to better manage its technology systems into the largest service of its kind. Now, it hopes to do the same with its sprawling global supply chain by opening up its network to more business customers—including those that don’t sell on Amazon’s retail marketplace. “We first built this network over 20 years for ourselves. We then made it available to Amazon sellers,” said Peter Larsen, vice president of Amazon Supply Chain Services. “Now we’re making it available to any business of any shape or size.” The nation’s largest company by revenue on Monday is announcing the launch of Amazon Supply Chain Services, a centralized place for companies from consumer-goods manufacturers to apparel retailers to hire Amazon for services such as fulfillment, ocean and air shipping, and truck transportation. The move to tie together all of its supply-chain services in one place in effect officially makes Amazon a third-party logistics provider, or 3PL, competing with the likes of transportation and warehousing giants such as DSV, DHL Group and Kuehne + Nagel International. It positions Amazon to take a bigger bite out of a global market for third-party logistics services that is estimated at more than $1.3 trillion, according to research group Armstrong & Associates.

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“We think it’s a very large opportunity,” Larsen said. Amazon over nearly three decades has assembled a supply chain spanning the globe with warehouses, planes, trucks and delivery vehicles. Its last-mile delivery service has grown to become the nation’s largest parcel carrier by volume, ahead of United Parcel Service, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service, according to parcel-analytics firm ShipMatrix. The company has built its own logistics technology to forecast demand, plan inventory and route freight. Amazon has sold fulfillment services to companies that list goods on its retail marketplace for 20 years. Third-party seller services accounted for about 24% of the company’s total revenue last year with $172 billion in net sales. Those services propelled Amazon to become the world’s largest third-party logistics company based on gross logistics revenue in 2025, according to Armstrong & Associates. The company wasn’t even in the top 10 of that list a decade ago, said Evan Armstrong, chief executive of Armstrong & Associates.

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But the services to date have largely been offered piecemeal, allowing companies to hire Amazon specifically for e-commerce order fulfillment, or for shipping freight, but not for their full supply chain needs. “They have warehousing operations, they have transportation-management operations, they have international air and ocean operations, and they don’t have a completely coordinated 3PL sell, even though they’re the largest 3PL when you add it all up,” Armstrong said.

An Amazon truck on Interstate 10 in Arizona.