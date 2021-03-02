Home / World News / Amazon tweaks its app icon after 'Hitler moustache' comparison
world news

Amazon tweaks its app icon after 'Hitler moustache' comparison

The new design is very similar, but the adhesive tape strip has been redesigned to look nothing like a moustache.
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:33 PM IST
As reported by Mashable, Amazon would not officially admit that this was the reason behind the redesigning icon.(REUTERS)

E-commerce company Amazon has renewed its iOS and Android app icon again.

According to Mashable, a month ago, the company introduced a new icon for its mobile apps, replacing the old 'shopping cart' icon with one that combined Amazon's smile logo and a blue adhesive tape strip on a brown background, as a nod to Amazon's shipping boxes.

The problem with that design, apparently, was that the adhesive tape strip looked a bit too much like the moustache of Adolf Hitler, which was noticed on social media. The new design is very similar, but the adhesive tape strip has been redesigned to look nothing like a moustache.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Easter Sunday bombings: Lankan Catholic Church declares Black Sunday on March 7

BRICS bank grants over USD 1 billion Covid-19 assistance loan to China

Coronavirus variant infected many already recovered from Covid-19: Study

Aim to vaccinate 40% citizens by end of July: China

As reported by Mashable, Amazon would not officially admit that this was the reason behind the redesigning icon.

In a statement to The Verge, the company said it "designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amazon inc
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP