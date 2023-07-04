American Airlines' passenger claims she's seated next to ‘unreal’ person | VIDEO

Amid several reports of unruly behaviour on flights over the past few months, the American Airlines on Monday witnessed a bizarre incident where a woman had an outburst over being seated next to an “imaginary” person. In a video that was first posted on TikTok and then went viral on other social media platforms, the woman can be heard shouting as she moved towards the front of the plane, claiming that the person sitting next to her is “not real”.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by user @texaskansasnnn, however, it was soon taken down.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pointing towards the end of the plane, the woman was heard shouting, “I'm telling you, I'm getting the f*** off and there's a reason why I'm getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it. I don't give two f****, but I am telling you right now - that person back there is not real.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reportedly, the incident took place as the American Airlines plane was preparing to take off from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, resulting in a three-hour delay.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by user @texaskansasnnn, however, it was soon taken down, said reports. The user - who was reportedly on the flight - also claimed that the woman was not arrested following her outburst.

Meanwhile, the American Airlines has not yet commented on the incident.