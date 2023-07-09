Americans like Meghan Markle the least among Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and her, as per latest poll: Report

In the eyes of Americans, Meghan Markle is the least liked among Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and her, according to a report published in New York Post citing YouGov data.

According to the YouGov data, Prince Harry received approval rating of 48% of Americans during the second quarter of 2023 while 24% disapproved him. Thus in Prince Harry got a net approval rating of +24.

On the other hand, Prince William received approval rating of 43% of Americans while 21% disapproved him. Thus Prince William got a net approval rating of +22.

Therefore, Prince Harry's popularity in USA is intact despite the recent snubbing by Spotify which terminated its podcast deal with Harry-Meghan. In fact, Prince Harry fares better than Prince William in terms of popularity in the US.

When it comes to their better halves, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the former fared much better than her sister-in-law.

Kate received approval rating of 46% of Americans and only 11% disapproved. Thus, Kate got a net approval rating of +35. On the other hand, 40% of Americans approved Meghan and a huge 23% gave her the cold shoulder. Thus, Meghan got a net approval rating of just +17.

Overall, among the four royals, Meghan is the least liked by Americans. Around 1500 interviews formed part of the poll conducted between April and June.

Meanwhile, there is no sign of reconciliation of Harry-Meghan with the British Royal Family. The couple continue to stay in California, USA, having left their royal roles in England.