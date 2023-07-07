Prince William was ‘hiding away’ in lead-up to Harry-Meghan Oprah interview: Report

Prince William was horribly worried in days leading to the Oprah interview involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as per a report published by Page Six. During the interview in 2021, Meghan and Prince Harry had made the sensational claim that there were "concerns and conversations in the royal family about how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he's born." Prince William and Prince Harry(AFP)

“I’ve heard this for a long time now from many different sources … in the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry,” Charlotte Griffiths, editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, said Tuesday on Dan Wootton’s GB News.

“He[Prince William] was not eating, and he became — not reclusive — but he definitely was hiding away. He went to a royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits, basically,” claimed Griffiths.

Giffiths further claimed that William's wife, Kate Middleton came to his support while the Prince of Wales was very tensed, expecting a storm to hit the royal family.

“And what Kate was doing was standing by her man. Kate was like: ‘I’ve got to stick up for this guy and protect him. He’s being destroyed by this,’ and that probably made her quite steely, even though she has this reputation for being shy. But when it comes to protecting her husband, she’s going to step in and protect him,” claimed Giffiths.

After the interview became public, Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement which read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Cut to 2023, there are very public differences between the British Royal Family and Harry-Meghan. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, when King Charles III's coronation to the throne took place, Meghan didn't attend the ceremony. Prince Harry attended the coronation but he hurried back to the United States to celebrate their son Archie’s 4th birthday. Harry-Meghan have been living in California, USA since severing ties with the Royal Family.