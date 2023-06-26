What Princess Diana-Meghan Markle relationship would've been like?, Royal Expert opines

Many followers of the Royal Family have long wondered what the relationship between Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle would've been if the former were alive today. In a report by New York Post, Royal Biographer Angela Levin has weighed in on the matter. Meghan Markle, Princess Diana(Getty Images)

Levin, authored the book “Harry: A Biography of a Prince” in 2018. She has opined that Diana “wouldn’t have been good enough” to Markle “if she was still alive.”

Recently, there were reports citing Royal author Tom Bower who alleged that Harry-Meghan might ditch their Windsor surname and adopt the Spencer title, Princess Diana's surname. On such reports, Levin has given her opinion, terming it "nonsense".

“When something’s on the front pages about them, they come up with something else,” Levin claimed during a recent appearance on GB News.

“So that they can, you know, divert the discussion… I think it’s nonsense, I think somebody’s just spreading something,” she continued.

Levin further pointed out that Meghan had no association with Diana other than visiting the late princess' grave on the 20th anniversary of her death in a tragic car accident in Paris.

“She’s[Meghan Markle] never seen Diana, she’s never known her. She did lie flat and pray to her once when she went to visit her grave, but that’s about it,” said Levin.

The royal biographer highlighted how Diana was a supporter of the Royal Family unlike Meghan.

On Diana, Levin said “She’s very much supported the monarchy, she lived very near in Sandringham, and she used to go and have tea with the Queen, the family did, and she went along and she said to both her sons, ‘You know, this is very important that we keep this going, I want good manners, I want you to like it, I want you to take part in it.'”