Titan submersible incident: Teen passenger aimed to break world record by solving Rubik's cube underwater in deep sea

19-year-old Suleman Dawood who died onboard the Titan submersible was carrying a Rubik's cube with him. Suleman aimed to break the world record for solving a Rubik's cube underwater in deep sea. He had applied to Guinness World Records too. Suleman's mother said that he had the ability to solve the cube puzzle in under 20 seconds.(AP/ Getty Images)

Suleman's mother Christine Dawood interacted with BBC and made the revelation about her son's desire.

“He said, ‘I’m going to solve the Rubik’s Cube 3,700 meters below sea at the Titanic,'” revealed Christine.

Christine informed that Suleman had the ability to solve the cube puzzle in under 20 seconds. When Suleman and his father Shahzada Dawood boarded Titan and began their adventure trip to explore the Titanic wreck under the sea, Christine and her daughter were on board the Polar Prince, the sub's support vessel.

Christine shared how she felt when contact with Titan was lost within two hours of starting the journey.

"I didn't comprehend at that moment what it meant - and then it just went downhill from there," said Christine.

“I think I lost hope when we passed the 96 hours mark,” she added.

During the interview, Christine disclosed that initially she and her husband planned to go on the adventure trip but it got cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

"Then I stepped back and gave them space to set [Suleman] up, because he really wanted to go," she said.

"I was really happy for them because both of them, they really wanted to do that for a very long time," said Christine.

Suleman's father Shahzada also perished alongwith him in the Titan submersible incident. Other three passengers who died were British billionaire businessman Hamish Harding, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and former French navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet.