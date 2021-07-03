Amid July 4 travel boost, these foreign destinations open up for US tourists

Despite the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Americans are expected to travel in huge numbers this weekend to celebrate the federal holiday commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States, on July 4, 1776. The US has vaccinated nearly half of its population, giving authorities the confidence to allow outdoor gatherings to celebrate the July 4 weekend.

However, facemasks remain mandatory for all passengers, including those fully vaccinated against Covid-19, in transportation hubs as well as on many commercial and public transportation networks. The Transportation Security Administration said on Thursday that air travel to some vacation hotspots within the country is already exceeding pre-pandemic levels, thus putting more pressure on authorities to enforce the mask mandate. Apart from intra-US travel, Americans will be also looking to fly overseas as more countries are now opening up to boost tourism.

Here’s the status of some of the coveted destinations for Americans:

Europe

The EU Digital Covid Certificate launched on July 1 has made travel easier for fully vaccinated individuals. Travellers with a recent negative PCR test or those who have recovered from Covid-19 will be able to avail the benefits of the “vaccine passport” that allows people to skip quarantine and move around the bloc more freely.

Switzerland and Sweden have joined the list of countries opening their borders this week for travellers from the United States. Spain has even waived vaccination requirements for American tourists, which means unvaccinated travellers will be able to visit the European country without needing to quarantine.

Africa

Mauritius has launched the first phase of the multiphase reopening plan under which vaccinated individuals will be able to enter the island from July 15. They have to stay at the accommodation of their choice for 14 days and will be able to move freely around the island upon completion of the semi-quarantine.

Asia-Pacific

The United States has been included in the list of countries from where travellers will be allowed for a quarantine-free trip in Thailand under the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ plan. But instead of quarantining in a hotel or government-approved facilities, the tourists will have to stay within the limits of the popular resort island of Phuket for 14 days in order to access the rest of Thailand.

South America

Guided tours in Peru's famous Inca Trail, which terminates at Machu Picchu, will resume from July 15. The permits for the adventure tour have gone on sale for the first time since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic last year. Mainland Ecuador has also reopened for foreign tourists.

Australia

Australia has tightened border restrictions amid a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases believed to be driven by highly transmissible Delta variant.