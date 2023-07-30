Home / World News / Andrew Tate calls Adam22's video showing with Lena the Plug with another man disgusting, ‘I felt sorry for her’

Andrew Tate calls Adam22's video showing with Lena the Plug with another man disgusting, ‘I felt sorry for her’

ByVedanth Shinde
Jul 30, 2023 02:11 PM IST

Candace Owens and Andrew Tate discuss stream with Adam22, calling his act 'disgusting' and 'misogynistic'.

In a recent interview between American conservative political commentator, author, activist, and television presenter Candace Owens and American-British social media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, a lot of issues regarding the on-going investigation of his house arrest were touched upon.

Tate feels sorry for Adam22 wife(Candace Owens Instagram)
Tate feels sorry for Adam22 wife(Candace Owens Instagram)

One of the major issues covered in the interview was his encounter with Adam 22 and his wife Lena the Plug during a live stream with Adin Ross.

The couple has attracted major attention on social media because of the recent coverage of the adult content being covered, wherein Adam shot pornography, recording his wife Lena the Plug with another pornstar, Jason Luv.

Andrew Tate responded to the interaction with the American YouTuber Adam22 to have been ‘disgusting’ and ‘misogynistic’ when Adam went on to offer his wife Lena to engage in a sexual encounter with him.

Andrew mentioned how Adam's morales didn't align with his and said:

I felt sorry for her so I was very measured with my conversation with them. I could tell she was nervous she was swinging on the chair back and forth.

Andrew also said, “She was so nervous and so afraid. I think she knows what the world thinks. I didn't want to go too hard on her.”

ALSO READ: Who is Tristan Tate? Andrew Tate's brother and The James Bond outside the matrix

Andrew Tate on Kamala Harris, 'I don't think I've ever heard her put a compendious coherence sentence together'

When Andrew was asked if he would involve himself in a three-way with Adam and his wife Lena and Andrew went on to mention in a respectful manner saying “There is zero percent chance of such a instance occuring and said it was ‘Haram’ and there is no money that would even make him consider the offer.”

Andrew went on to call pornography:

a tool that ensures the male populace be as docile as possible.

However prior to addressing the elephant in the room via stream Tate made it very clear that there were going to be a lot of things they'd not really look eye to eye in the entire conversation and yet he intended to be respectful and put out his point in the same accordance.

Andrew constantly kept mentioning the world was becoming a degenarate place and something had to be done on the same.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out