Watch: 8 climate protesters enter London restaurant. But, staff… drags them out

Eight activists entered "Nusr-Et" in Knightsbridge in central London to protest but were dragged from the famous restaurant after a small protest. Nusr-Et is a chain of luxury steakhouses owned by Nusret Gokce. The demonstrators were members of Animal Rebellion, an animal and climate justice movement.

The group posted a video of the protestors being dragged out of the restaurant. Along with the video, they wrote, "Supporters of Animal Rebellion are getting dragged out by security at Nusr-Et restaurant in London. The restaurant is famed for its steaks, which are products of environmental destruction and worker and animal exploitation. This is not a sustainable food system."

The group also posted images of the protest on their Instagram account saying, "Supporters of Animal Rebellion have staged a sit-in at @nusr_et 's luxury restaurant in London. Why? because luxury dining represents exploitation, environmental devastation, and inequality. We are in a cost-of-living crisis and a climate and ecological crisis. Yet in the UK, a rich minority is dining on “literally gold coated steaks.”

"These luxury restaurants are famous for their meat, with diners feasting on meals with the highest environmental impact that rely on the exploitation of workers, animals, and our natural world. We cannot afford to continue this way," the group added.

