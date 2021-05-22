Home / World News / Animal rights group blockades McDonald's UK distribution centres
Animal rights group blockades McDonald's UK distribution centres

Campaign group Animal Rebellion said activists would remain at the sites for at least 24 hours to disrupt the company's supply chain.
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:25 PM IST
A police car is seen outside a McDonald's distribution site in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Britain.(Reuters)

Campaign group Animal Rebellion said activists were blockading distribution centres of McDonald's in Britain on Saturday to demand the restaurant chain turn to plant-based foods.

Around 50 protesters were using trucks and bamboo structures to stop lorries from leaving McDonald's four distribution centres in the United Kingdom, the group said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for McDonald's UK apologised to its customers for the disruption.

"We are assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items," she said.

The group said it would remain at the sites for at least 24 hours to disrupt the company's supply chain.

"The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year," said James Ozden, a spokesperson for Animal Rebellion.

"The only sustainable and realistic way to feed 10 billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range and ‘sustainable’ animal-based options simply aren't good enough."

Images released by Animal Rebellion showed a replica model of McDonald's golden M-shaped arches logo splattered with blood-like red paint and protesters suspended in the bamboo structures at the gates of a distribution centre.

