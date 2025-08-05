Another 5 magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka Coast

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck approximately 108 kilometres southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy on Tuesday, confirmed seismic monitoring systems in the Russian Far East. The time of the quake has been recorded as 13:57 local time This comes just days after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake shook Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula area(REUTERS)

According to preliminary reports, the quake occurred offshore and at a moderate depth, which may have helped to minimise surface impact.

This comes just days after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake shook Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula area, triggering Tsunami warnings across the Pacific.

The Pacific Plate has been on the move, making the Kamchatka Peninsula area off Russia's Far East coast, where it struck, especially vulnerable to such tremors - and bigger aftershocks cannot be ruled out, they said.

The proximity to one of the worst earthquakes in recent history alarmed military experts and analysts, triggering speculation about the impact the tremors had on the facility.