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Another Conservative lawmaker defects to ruling Canada Liberal party

The Liberals now have 171 MPs in the House, against 169 for the combined opposition. The majority mark is 172 and the Liberals are expected to clinch that next week as three by-elections are held

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 10:38 am IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: April has again proved a kind month to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with the ruling Liberal Party now outnumbering the opposition in the House of Commons thanks to another Conservative MP’s defection on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (right) with ex-Conservative party lawmaker Marilyn Gladu in Ottawa on Wednesday . (Credit: MarkCarney-X)

Fourth term MP Marilyn Gladu, who represented the Ontario riding (as constituencies are called in Canada) of Sarnia-Lambton-Bkejwanong as a Conservative for a decade, announced she was joining the ruling benches on Wednesday. In a statement, she said, “Today, there is both the opportunity — and the responsibility — to build our country’s strength and success with a more constructive, collaborative approach.”

She is the fifth opposition MP, four Conservatives and one from the New Democratic Party, to have switched to the Liberal camp since November last year.

The Liberals now have 171 MPs in the House, against 169 for the combined opposition. However, if all 543 seats are filled in the chamber, the majority mark is 172 and the Liberals are expected to clinch that next week as three by-elections are held. Two of the three by-elections are for ridings in Toronto, considered safe for the ruling party, and the third, in Quebec, is one they won in the April 2025 Federal elections, though with a margin of just a vote.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

house of commons toronto liberal party
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