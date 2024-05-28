 Another pandemic ‘absolutely inevitable’: Top UK scientist's warning | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Another pandemic ‘absolutely inevitable’: Top UK scientist's warning

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2024 02:14 PM IST

The Covid-19 pandemic raged between 2019 to 2021, following which small waves of the virus were witnessed across the world.

As the world is just getting over Covid-19 after four years, a top British scientist warned that another pandemic is “absolutely inevitable”.

An illustration of the novel coronavirus seen next to a health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre
An illustration of the novel coronavirus seen next to a health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre

The former chief scientific adviser to the British government, Sir Patrick Vallance, urged the UK government to prioritise preparations for the pandemic and emphasized that the country is “not ready” for it yet, The Guardian reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the report, Vallance, speaking at a panel event at the Hay Festival in Powys, stressed that the UK government must implement “better surveillance” to detect the threats of the virus.

He also recommended some measures to prevent drastic steps during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as diagnostic tests, vaccines, and treatments. The top scientist believes that such measures could be implemented, however, it would require some coordination.

Also read: As COVID cases rise again, what do I need to know about the new FLiRT variants?

“We know we have to have an army, not because there’s going to be a war this year, but we know it’s an important part of what we need as a nation. We need to treat this preparedness in the same way and not to view it as an easy thing to keep cutting back when there’s no sign of a pandemic – because there won’t be a sign of a pandemic,” he said, as quoted by The Guardian.

According to the report, Vallance also said that by 2023, G7 had “sort of forgotten” his points about the pandemic preparations in 2021. “You can't forget about it,” he said.

The British scientist, during the panel event, mentioned the World Health Organization's (WHO) pandemic accord, calling it a “positive step”. However, he also criticised its “lack of focus and urgency”.

‘Covid cut global life expectancy by 2 years’: WHO

Last week, the WHO said that Covid-19 has cut global life expectancy by almost two years, wiping out a decade of progress. According to the UN health agency's world health statistics study, global life expectancy fell 1.8 years to 71.4 years - the same level it was in 2012.

The study said that the amount of time an average person can expect to live in good health fell 1.5 years to 61.9 years in 2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic raged between 2019 to 2021, following which small waves of the virus were witnessed across the world.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Another pandemic ‘absolutely inevitable’: Top UK scientist's warning
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On