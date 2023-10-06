Who is Anthony Pratt, the Australian billionaire Trump is accused of revealing secrets to?

Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt has been hurled into the spotlight after US press reports alleged that former President Donald Trump spilled secrets about US nuclear subs to the businessman. Former US President Donald Trump. (AFP/File)

ABC News first reported that Trump discussed the potentially sensitive information with Pratt — who’s a member of his Mar-a-Lago Club — shortly after leaving office. The report alleges that the businessman then went on to share that information with several others, following the revelations at Trump’s private club.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know about Australia’s ‘cardboard king’.

Who is Anthony Pratt?

He’s chairman of both Visy and Pratt Industries, two massive paper and packaging companies. Visy, founded by his father, is Australia’s second-biggest private company, while Pratt Industries is the group’s US corrugated packaging company, with about $12 billion of assets.

What’s his main line of business?

In Australia, his company is involved heavily in the recycling of paper, glass and other products. In the US, it’s mainly cardboard boxes. Trump actually visited a Pratt paper-recycling mill in Ohio in 2020 and described it as “really amazing.”

How much is Anthony Pratt worth?

He’s worth $9.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes him the world’s 213th richest person, the data show.

Where does he stand politically?

Pratt’s been known to lend support to both sides of politics, both in Australia and the US.

What was he doing at Mar-a-Lago?

Pratt became a member of Mar-a-Lago in 2017. He splits his time between Melbourne and New York, where he’s lived for many years.