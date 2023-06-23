Antony Blinken adores Diljit Dosanjh. Proof? He said so: ‘In US, we dance…’

US secretary of state Antony Blinken highlighted the love that America has for singer Diljit Dosanjh. At a luncheon hosted by US vice president Kamala Harris for PM Narendra Modi, Blinken said, “Here in the US, India is part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri's novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. We keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing Yoga,” he added.

Kamala Harris and Antony Blinken hosted a luncheon for PM Modi at the State Department as the Indian premier is currently in Washington on a state visit at the invitation of US president Joe Biden. The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday after which Joe Biden held a state dinner for the Indian leader.

"The US-India partnership is stronger than ever. Together, our nations will shape the future as we work to create a more prosperous, secure, and healthy world," Kamala Harris' office tweeted, adding, “The partnership between the United States and India is one of the most important of the 21st century, and this visit will take our partnership to the next level — from space to defence, to emerging technology and supply chains.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi, in his response, thanked Kamala Harris for her remarks, tweeting, “Our partnership indeed holds immense potential for this century. I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors.”

Kamala Harris was also among prominent personalities, including billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook, who attended the state dinner hosted in honour of PM Modi at the White House on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON