Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Antony Blinken arrives in India, to meet PM Modi, S Jaishankar tomorrow
world news

Antony Blinken arrives in India, to meet PM Modi, S Jaishankar tomorrow

Antony Blinken would hold bilateral talks with foreign minister S Jaishnakar on the situation in Afghanistan and global response towards Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 09:43 PM IST
Antony Blinken's maiden visit to India assumes significance in the backdrop of the security crisis in Afghanistan and China's aggressive stance in the Indo-Pacific region. (File photo)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken touched down in New Delhi on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit.

The top US diplomat would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister S Jaishankar as well as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his maiden visit to India after assuming the office of the US Secretary of State in Biden Administration.

Blinken and Jaishankar are expected to talk on a range of issues, including the security crisis in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the US troop pullout, China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and coordinated Covid-19 response.

The agenda of the forthcoming Quad summit in the US in October will also be discussed.

The two countries are expected to deepen their bilateral cooperation with India set to buy Predator drones from the US for national security.

Jaishankar and Blinken have met thrice in the past year, with the latest coinciding with the Indian foreign minister's visit to the United States in May.

During the visit, the two leaders spoke on a wide range of issues, including Covid-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad initiative, the security situation in Afghanistan and combatting climate change, among others.

Blinken would be the third high-ranking official of the Biden Administration to visit India after US Secretary of Defence Llyod J Austin flew to New Delhi in March, followed by special envoy for climate change John Kerry in April.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
antony blinken s jaishankar narendra modi india us
TRENDING NEWS

IFS officer shares clip of mama monkey bathing its kid. Netizens love it

Twitter hails ‘junior Mirabai Chanu’, here’s how she reacted. Watch viral video

NDRF personnel rescue dog from Maharashtra’s flood-ravaged Shiroli area

Mumbai Police posts ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ meme to remind people about online safety
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP