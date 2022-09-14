Any guesses? This is how much Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is estimated to cost

Britain is projected to spend an estimated $9 million on Queen Elizabeth's funeral, several media reports said. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. She was 96.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19 and her funeral will mark the first state funeral in Britain since former UK prime minister Sir Winston Churchill's in 1965.

How much will Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost?

Estimates say that the late monarch's final send-off could cost in millions. The Evening Standard estimated that the Queen's funeral could end up costing the UK economy billions of dollars while AJ+ noted that the funeral could cost up to $9 million. The cost of the state funeral which will be attended by world leaders would be huge considering the security costs, cost to local business with public holidays and the cost of King Charles's coronation.

What did earlier Royal functions cost?

In 2002, the Queen Mother's funeral reportedly cost around £5.4 million which is almost $16 million in today's terms. Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 cost between £3 million and £5 million, between $10 million and $17 million, approximately.

Criticisms over the huge costs?

Some media outlets criticized the massive costs of the Queen's funeral as Britain is projected to head towards recession and skyrocketing costs of living. Energy prices in the UK are set to increase by 27% this winter — even after the government capped them, Bloomberg reported. Almost 1.3 million people in Britain are expected to fall into poverty this winter, a Guardian report said.

