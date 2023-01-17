Home / World News / Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief: Report

Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief: Report

world news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 10:13 AM IST

Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the report said.

Covid In China: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building.(Reuters)
Covid In China: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Taiwan's Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Video: Ukraine's Dnipro building hit by Russia strike. Then, a shocking rescue

Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the report added.

Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iphone-maker foxconn
iphone-maker foxconn

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out