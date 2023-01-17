Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief: Report
Published on Jan 17, 2023 10:13 AM IST
Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the report said.
Reuters |
Taiwan's Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
