Video: Ukraine's Dnipro building hit by Russia strike. Then, a shocking rescue

Following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential building in Ukraine's southeastern town of Dnipro, a miraculous rescue was witnessed. As rescue workers combed through the debris, a woman was saved.

The video of the woman's rescue was shared by advisor to the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko on Twitter.

“A woman was rescued from the rubble in Dnipro. Alive! We watch these images and realise it could have been us. It could have been our loved ones. All of us, millions of Ukrainians, can die from bombs at any moment. We live with that knowledge," he wrote, posting the video of the rescue workers in action.

The toll from the devastating strike was expected to rise past 40 as rescuers searched the rubble for 25 people who were still missing. The strike marks one of Russia's deadliest attacks since its invasion, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said denouncing it as a war crime.

"There is no doubt: every person guilty of this war crime will be identified and brought to justice," Zelensky said.

Rescuers worked frantically to save people trapped in the strike-hit building.

"The rescue operation will last as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lies," Ukraine's president said.

